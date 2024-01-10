Cinemark Shines the Spotlight on Everyone’s Favorite Movie Snack for National Popcorn Day

On Friday, January 19th, Cinemark is shining the spotlight on everyone’s favorite movie snack for National Popcorn Day. Popcorn lovers will see discounts and multiple chances to win heaps of the buttery goodness, as well as have the ability to enjoy the golden deliciousness both in and out of the theater.

Throughout 2023 alone, Cinemark theaters served more than 5.5 billion ounces of popcorn across the nation, enough to fill 65 Olympic-sized swimming pools. To celebrate this most delicious holiday, all in-theater purchases of medium and large popcorn will be $2 off on Friday, January 19th only.

The only thing better than fresh movie theater popcorn is free, fresh movie theater popcorn, and moviegoers will delight in the many sweepstakes taking place for National Popcorn Day. Between now and Monday, January 22nd, all who place a mobile concessions order using the Cinemark website or app for in-theater consumption will be automatically entered to win free popcorn and Coke for an entire year in Cinemark’s Mobile Ordering Sweepstakes. Cinemark Movie Rewards members are also able to enter a member-only sweepstakes running now through Monday, January 22nd, where one lucky winner will receive a $500 Cinemark gift card and the opportunity to secure even more buckets of the golden snack.

For those who want to share their enthusiasm for the snack across social media, Cinemark’s official Instagram and X accounts (@Cinemark) will be giving away free large popcorns, only on Friday, January 19th. More information on Cinemark’s National Popcorn Day celebrations can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.

Cinemark is also the first major movie theater chain to partner with three major delivery platforms (DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats), to bring favorite cinema concessions direct to homes across the nation. Visit Cinemark.com for a full list of participating locations.

“Delicious buttery popcorn is one of the most quintessential components of the theatrical experience, and we are delighted to provide our guests with multiple ways to celebrate the beloved snack on National Popcorn Day,” said David Haywood, Cinemark’s senior vice president of food & beverage. “Not only can moviegoers partake in special discounts and sweepstakes surrounding the holiday while taking in a great film on our massive screens, but our recent expansion with third party delivery platforms will allow popcorn fans the chance to enjoy the delectable treat from their homes if they are unable to make it to the theater.”