Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse to Screen Family Films for $1.50, Wednesday Mornings Starting June 19

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark will offer big screen family fun this summer with the return of Summer Movie Clubhouse, bringing a different family film to Cinemark’s auditoriums each week from June 19 through August 10.

June 21 = Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 28 = Sonic the Hedgehog

July 5 = Mummies

July 12 = The Bad Guys

July 19 = Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

July 26 = DC League of Super-Pets

August 2 = Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 9 = Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Summer Movie Clubhouse will take place at more than 200 Cinemark theaters nationwide, with 9:30 A.M. showtimes each Wednesday.

Select theaters will also offer the program on Monday and Thursday. Those interested should check their local theater for participating days and showtimes.

Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18, at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app, and at participating Cinemark box offices.

All tickets will cost $1.50. Ticket holders will enjoy exclusive dollar-off pricing on all kids’ snack packs, as well as any size popcorn and drink combo.

“Cinemark is excited to once again offer an entertaining escape from the summer heat with the return of Summer Movie Clubhouse,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer, said in a press release. “Moviegoers of all ages can delight in seeing some of their favorite films back on the big screen. Quality time with friends and family, along with discounts on movie tickets and snacks, are sure to make this summer even sweeter at the theater.”