Cinemark’s Annual Oscar Movie Week Festival Returns in March

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark has announced the return of its annual Oscar Movie Week festival. In theaters from Monday, March 4th through Sunday, March 10th, Oscar Movie Week makes it easy for moviegoers to catch up on the celebrated Best Picture, Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees with a convenient, all-inclusive festival pass, as well as single showtime tickets for those interested in select titles. The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide in advance of the 96th Oscars, which airs March 10th on ABC.

The $40 festival pass grants access to showtimes for all participating Oscar film nominees and comes with a 50% discount on any size popcorn during the festival week. Festival passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek with individual showtime tickets going on sale January 26th. All Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one $10 viewing, available Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10.

Those wanting to have a red carpet-worthy watch party at home for Hollywood’s biggest night, Cinemark concessions are also available via delivery partnerships with DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats.

“The Oscars are about celebrating the art of cinema, and there is no better way to experience thrilling Hollywood content than in the immersive, cinematic environment of one of our auditoriums,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “Oscar Movie Week returns to Cinemark again this year, offering moviegoers their chance to catch these films on the big screen before the revered awards ceremony. Then once cinema lovers are settled in for the big night, they can elevate their in-home viewing experiences with favorite movie theater concessions delivered directly to their doors through our partnerships with major third-party delivery platforms.”