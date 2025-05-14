Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse Returns to the Big Screen June 2

Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC; Paramount Pictures & Sega of America; Project G Productions, LLC

Cinemark has announced the return of its annual Summer Movie Clubhouse program, debuting on June 2. Sponsored by DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming films The Bad Guys 2 and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, the program will feature 10 recent family favorites and will run at more than 290 theaters nationwide from June 2 through August 7. Tickets are priced at $1.75, plus taxes and fees where applicable.

The film lineup includes:

The Bad Guys, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2, Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, The Garfield Movie, and The Lego Batman Movie.

Cinemark is also offering discounts on movie snacks, including $1.00 off all kids snack packs and $1.00 off all size popcorn and drink combos.