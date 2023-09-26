Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award Added for the 81st Annual Golden Globes

Courtesy of HFPA

The Golden Globes have announced two new categories, including one that will recognize Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures. Nominations are set to be announced on Monday, December 11th, with the winners subsequently announced live at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7th, 2024.

The Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement will include nominees from among the year’s highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have gained extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence. Motion pictures are eligible for the award if they achieve a box office receipt total/gross of $150M or more, of which $100M must come from the U.S. domestic box office, alternatively a film may obtain commensurate digital streaming viewership recognized by trusted industry sources. Films that are released after November 22nd up until the end of the year may qualify based on projected box office performance and/or digital streaming views from trusted industry sources. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement contenders can also be considered for Best Motion Picture in their respective categories if they meet the eligibility requirements for each of those awards. Once a film meets the box office-related qualifying criteria or streaming criteria, Golden Globes voters name a total of 8 nominees for this category. The other new award category, Stand-Up Comedy on Television, recognizes outstanding work by a comedic performer.

Helen Hoehne, the Golden Globes president, shared, “We are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional.”

“The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year’s top earning and most viewed motion pictures,” added Tim Gray, the Golden Globes executive vice president. “These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be.”