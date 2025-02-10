CinemaWest Beach Cities to Open in El Segundo with SCREENX, 4DX

Photo courtesy Cine maWest

CinemaWest and Continental Development Corporation (CDC) today announced that CinemaWest Beach Cities, a luxury movie theater in El Segundo, will officially open its doors on Thursday, February 13.

The CinemaWest Beach Cities—replacing the shuttered Arclight Cinemas located in CDC’s Continental Park mixed-used development in El Segundo—received extensive updates in advance of this week’s opening, including a newly-designed interior, recliner seating, a streamlined online ticket and concession-buying experience, and a panoramic ScreenX auditorium, with a 4DX immersive seating auditorium expected to open in early March.

The theater’s soft opening on February 10 and 11 will offer $5 admission to a “Best of 2024 & Recent Releases” lineup, with all box office and concessions proceeds directly benefiting Variety: The Children’s Charity and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Fund, which has been providing emergency relief grants in the wake of the devastating wildfires. CinemaWest and CDC will match the funds raised.

“We are excited to have a flagship location in the South Bay with a theater on par with private screening rooms at major studios,” said Dave Corkill, owner of CinemaWest. “From the start, our vision for CinemaWest Beach Cities was to provide a one-of-a-kind, luxurious movie viewing experience. With the super-premium 4DX and SCREENX theatres and Pink’s Hot Dogs, we have brought that vision to life.”

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Pink’s Hot Dogs is the exclusive restaurant in CinemaWest Beach Cities. The standalone restaurant “Pinks and Drinks” will bring the iconic taste of Pink’s famous menu, as well as offerings of a full bar with beer, wine, and craft cocktails, to moviegoers and dining patrons.

“I am hopeful that CinemaWest Beach Cities will provide some much-needed joy for our greater community during these challenging times. I am excited that CinemaWest selected our location for its initial unveiling of this one-of-a-kind movie experience,” said Richard Lundquist, CEO of Continental Development.

“CinemaWest Beach Cities is the ideal venue to host our new flagship, premium SCREENX and 4DX theatres in Los Angeles,” said Don Savant, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “Together we’re continuing to redefine theater-going and are thrilled to help drive audiences to this highly anticipated location.”