Cinemex to Move Top 500 Screens to Cinionic Laser Projection by the End of 2024

(L-R:) Rodrigo Cruz – VP Sales, LATAM, Cinionic, Ivan Cannau – EVP Sales, LATAM, Cinionic, Wim Buyens – CEO, Cinionic, Ricardo Larrea – CEO, Cinemex, Patricio Ovejas – CFO, Cinemex, Damián Pizá – CAO (Chief Administration Office), Cinemex, David Cruz – Operations Deputy Director, Cinemex Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic and Cinemex have announced the move to laser projection by Cinionic in 500 of the circuit’s highest-performing locations. The laser technology giant worked with Cinemex to design a cinema solution that includes next-generation laser projection with screens expertly matched to complement the new presentation, Barco Alchemy media servers, and a 10-year extended warranty from Cinionic. The conversion to laser will apply to theaters in 10 states, covering major Mexican cities such as Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, and Tijuana. The deal centers on the circuit’s top 53 theaters, including the marquee Parque Delta, Antara, and Santa Fe locations. A rapid rollout of the new laser technology is expected over the next year, beginning as early as this November. Laser projection is the green choice for delivering cinema today through lower electricity use, elimination of waste from consumables, and a smaller carbon footprint.

“At Cinemex we always seek to provide our guests with a great experience. Cinionic’s knowledge and its extensive portfolio of cinematographic technology allow us to offer the highest level of projection to the film lovers that we receive every day in our theaters,” commented Francisco Eguren, the chief operating officer of Grupo Cinemex. “Our guests will now enjoy not only avant-garde facilities, highly comfortable rooms and a variety of flavors in candy stations but also The Magic of Cinema with the laser quality of Cinionic,” he added.

“Laser projection by Cinionic is the clear choice for the renewal wave in cinema today. For Cinemex we are leveraging our years of experience in laser, tens of thousands of laser installations, and expertise across the cinematic eco-system to offer a complete, laser-based solution,” added Wim Buyens, chief executive officer of Cinionic. “We are proud to be trusted by partners like Cinemex to help realize the power of laser in their theaters. We started Cinionic to offer a wow factor with laser, peace of mind with exceptional service, and flexibility for exhibition with innovative solutions & new commercial models. Today’s announcement represents another significant milestone in our on-going mission to elevate moviegoing everywhere.”