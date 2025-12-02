Cineplanet Selects Unique X’s RosettaBridge TMS Suite for Network-Wide Deployment

Courtesy of Unique X, Cineplanet

Unique X announced a comprehensive technology partnership with Cineplanet, the largest cinema operator in Peru, which will deploy RosettaBridge Theatre Management System (TMS), RosettaNet Circuit Management System (CMS), and BaseKey KDM services across its entire network. This agreement replaces Cineplanet’s long-standing Screenwriter TMS installation with Unique X’s cinema management platform.

At each cinema location, RosettaBridge TMS will act as the central operational platform, providing automated show scheduling, playlist generation, real-time monitoring and point-of-sale integration. When combined with RosettaNet CMS, Cineplanet gains centralized oversight and programming of content, playlists and distribution workflows. BaseKey KDM will securely automate all KDM (Key Delivery Message) deliveries, eliminating manual handling and ensuring accurate, timely key distribution to every screen.

Roger Harris, the chief executive officer of Unique X, stated, “We are delighted that Cineplanet has chosen to transition from Screenwriter to Unique X. Their move to our suite of software solutions reflects the innovation and operational reliability we deliver to the cinema industry. We look forward to a long and productive partnership that sets new benchmarks for efficiency and revenue generation.”

Pablo Zuñiga, the AV systems manager of Cineplanet, added, “Cineplanet has always been committed to staying at the forefront of cutting-edge cinema technology. Partnering with Unique X enables us to elevate operational efficiency and reinforce consistency across all our locations. Their platform stands out in the industry, and this integration represents a meaningful step forward for our operations in both Peru and Chile.”