Cineplex and Cinionic Sign Multi-Year Rollout for 800 Laser Projectors in Canada

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic and Cineplex have announced their new partnership to bring Laser Projection by Cinionic to more than 800 screens across Canada in the coming years. The companies will start the move to laser projection later this year. Each Cineplex screen under the deal will feature award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projection designed with performance and the planet in mind, smart Barco media servers and enhanced services from Cinionic. Alongside benefits for moviegoers, Laser Projection by Cinionic also reduces the carbon footprint of theatrical exhibitions and delivers energy savings of up to 70% versus traditional Xenon lamps. The announcement was made as the cinema industry convenes in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where Barco laser projection first debuted in 2012.

“We are constantly introducing features to innovate and enhance the movie-going experience. We are excited to work together with Cinionic to bring their industry-leading portfolio of cinema laser solutions to film lovers across Canada for a brighter, sharper, and more vivid theatrical experience,” said Ellis Jacob, the president and chief executive officer of Cineplex

“Cineplex creates entertainment destinations, and we are proud to work with them to take the experience to the next level across Canada,” added Wim Buyens, the chief executive officer of Cinionic. “With moviegoers showing their passion for cinema at the box office, today’s announcement highlights our shared commitment to cinema and its long-term future as laser projection becomes the premium standard for exhibition.”