Cineplex Announces New Playdium Location at CF Fairview Mall

Canadian exhibitor Cineplex has announced plans to open its latest Playdium location in Toronto, Ontario. Construction of the new Playdium at CF Fairview Mall is scheduled to begin in February 2024, with opening targeted for late the same year. Designed for kids of all ages, the new premium entertainment complex will be tech-infused, offering classic and state-of-the-art games and interactive experiences like high-tech mini golf, bowling, and a variety of tasty and playful food options. This new Playdium location will be situated next to the entrance of Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall.

“We’re combining the best in entertainment and fast-casual dining by opening a Playdium alongside our Cineplex Cinemas at CF Fairview Mall. Family and friends can come together for movies, gaming, and delicious food, in a one-stop shop for fun,” said Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob. “Leveraging our industry-leading expertise in entertainment, amusement gaming, and food service, this newly announced Playdium location is sure to become a go-to destination for everyday fun, casual dining, and special occasions.”

“In addition to a compelling retail mix, a key component of our shopping center offering is providing engaging and entertaining experiences. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Cineplex to bring immersive premium entertainment options to CF Fairview Mall,” commented Rory MacLeod, executive vice president, operations at Cadillac Fairview.

Spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, the complex will be dedicated to games and attractions for all skill levels, while also offering a range of food and beverage options, including chef-inspired burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, nachos, tacos, and a selection of sweet treats. Designed to accommodate large groups, Playdium will be the perfect spot for parties, events, and team building, with private rooms for birthday parties and special gatherings.

Cineplex first announced the expansion of the Playdium concept in 2017; since that time, locations have opened in Whitby and Brampton, Ontario, and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Playdium complexes are part of Cineplex’s Location Based Entertainment venues, including The Rec Room with over 10 locations across the country.