Cineplex Records Busiest Summer Day of All Time on National Cinema Day

Image Courtesy of Cineplex Cinemas

Canada-based exhibition circuit Cineplex announced the chain’s cinemas welcomed nearly 700,000 guests on Sunday, August 27, in celebration of National Cinema Day. That marked their busiest summer day ever, and their second-busiest overall behind only a day during the December 2016 opening weekend of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and the Cinema Foundation based in the U.S. welcomed moviegoers for the second annual National Cinema Day, with $4 tickets. The one-day only event was held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America.

Cineplex guests enjoyed films including Gran Turismo, Barbie, Blue Beetle, and Oppenheimer. Included in the circuit’s top watched movies were two international titles, Mastaney and Gadar 2.

“A big thank-you to our guests for joining us in making this National Cinema Day one to remember, marking the second busiest day of all time, behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in December 2016,” Cineplex’s President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release. “Experiencing movie magic on the big screen continues to bring people together, and I want to thank our teams for welcoming movie lovers from coast to coast to our theatres.”

Cineplex ranks #4 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 1,641 screens at 158 locations.