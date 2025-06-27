Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob to Retire at Year End 2026

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob. Photo by Adam Coish, courtesy Cineplex

Cineplex, which counts among its operations Canada’s largest cinema exhibitor, announced today that longtime President and CEO Ellis Jacob will retire from the company on December 31, 2026.

In the interim, Mr. Jacob will continue to lead Cineplex and assist the transition to a new leadership structure.

“The Board is delighted to recognize Ellis, who has built Cineplex Inc. over the past four decades into one of the world’s best operators of movie theatres and family entertainment centres,” said Cineplex Board Chair Phyllis Yaffe.

“Ellis is, quite simply, a giant in our industry. It has been a privilege to work alongside him for many years and we look forward to working with him through this transition,” Yaffe said.

Mr. Jacob is the recent recipient of the Canadian Cinema and Television (Canadian Academy) Tribute Award at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards. In 2022 Mr. Jacob was honored by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) with the 2022 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He is the recipient of numerous other awards and recognition, including the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.

“After thoughtful consideration, I welcome this next chapter. For decades, I have been focused on making Cineplex a great Canadian company, and I move forward with immense pride in what we’ve built for generations of Canadian movie fans who come to us for those magical moments of escape that can only be found in a true theatre experience,” Jacob said. “I remain committed to working with the Board and the talented team at Cineplex during this transition period and have unwavering confidence in Cineplex’s bright future.”