Cineplex Digital Media Signs Digital Signage and Advertising Contract with Cominar in Quebec

Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), a division of Cineplex, announced today it has been selected to develop, install, and maintain a digital signage network in five Cominar managed shopping centers across Quebec. Indoor advertising sales will be managed by Cineplex’s media sales division, Cineplex Media. The addition of Cominar’s shopping centers brings Cineplex Media’s reach in the greater Montreal area to more than 117 million shoppers a year and to over 750 million shoppers annually across Canada.

As part of the partnership, CDM will operate a network of over 40 digital displays in five Cominar owned and managed retail properties in Montreal, Laval, Brossard and Repentigny. Each property will receive a custom display solution consisting of large double-sided portrait screens for media advertising. Alexis Nihon, one of Montreal’s busiest shopping centers, will also receive one of the largest in-mall large-format LED spectaculars in Canada. The new network of digital displays will be fully deployed early this summer.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cominar to develop and operate a new digital solution within their shopping centers to elevate the consumer journey and engage their visitors in a more meaningful way throughout their visit,” said Fab Stanghieri, the executive vice president and managing director of media at Cineplex. “The addition of Cominar’s shopping centers will increase our reach across the greater Montreal area, and will also grow our out of home shopping network to 94 premium shopping centers across Canada, including nine of the top ten busiest malls in Canada.”

“The agreement with Cineplex Digital Media aligns with our ambition to develop modern and remarkable destinations by creating unparalleled experiences where traditional spaces become inspiring living environments,” continues Marie-Andrée Boutin, the chief development and real estate operations officer of Cominar. “Integrating their extensive digital display network into our destinations will provide enriched and diverse content to our communities.”