Cineplex Germany Names Cinionic Preferred Partner for Laser Renewal

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic had announced a new preferred partnership designation by Cineplex Deutschland, Germany’s largest exhibitor, through 2026. As part of the deal, Cinionic will drive the technology renewal for the circuit, bringing laser projection by Cinionic to over 100 screens over the next three years. Leveraging Cinionic’s Barco Series 4 laser projection range for the project, Cineplex will also enjoy increased operational efficiency, decreased costs, and a lower carbon footprint.

For Cineplex audiences, today’s announcement will bring laser-powered cinema to screens throughout Germany. The Series 4 laser family delivers bright, high-contrast images with a wide color gamut for a movie experience that can only be found inside a theater. The global footprint for laser projection by Cinionic continues to grow as more theaters look to offer elevated experiences that are more sustainable for operations and the environment. The company recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with over 35,000 laser solutions deployed worldwide.

“We are delighted to have Cinionic/Barco as a partner who not only understands the individual needs of the Cineplex shareholder, but also contributes to providing our customers with the best possible cinema experience with a particularly innovative and future-oriented product,” says Kim Ludolf Koch, the managing director of Cineplex Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG.

“Today’s moviegoers have high expectations for cinemas,” says Wim Buyens, the chief executive officer of Cinionic. “Great content is important, but not enough on its own. Audiences expect to be ‘wow’d’ when they go to the movies. They want to feel good about how they spend their money, that they’re supporting something positive for the planet. With the move to laser projection, Cineplex guests will enjoy high-quality cinema that is sustainable – economically and environmentally.”