Cineplex Introduces VIP Wednesdays this May

Image Courtesy of CNW Group/Cineplex

Every Wednesday for the entire month of May at Cineplex locations, guests 19+ (or 18+ in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec) can enjoy VIP tickets for the price of a regular ticket. Exclusive at Cineplex, VIP Cinemas offer an adult-only escape where dinner, drinks, dessert and a movie all come together in one place. Guests can enjoy comfortable seating and personal in-seat service featuring an exclusive VIP menu. All the classics are available along with an expanded crafted food and beverage menu, signature cocktails, and specialty food items.



VIP also features a fully licensed VIP Lounge – a place to connect before or after the movie, to enjoy a drink, an appetizer or even a full multi-course meal. Designed to elevate the movie going experience, VIP aims to elevate date nights, catch ups with friends or simply a luxurious way to enjoy watching a movie. For more information on VIP Wednesdays, visit cineplex.com/promos/vipwednesdays.