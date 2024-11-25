Cineplex Opens Quebec’s First Rec Room Location

Cineplex, which operates Canada’s largest cinema chain as well as a diverse set of operations in the entertainment and media space, has opened the province of Quebec’s first location of The Rec Room as part of Montreal’s Royalmount district. The Rec Room offers guests gaming, dining, and live entertainment. Located above The Rec Room Royalmount is a new Cineplex theater featuring five auditoriums, each with recliner seating, laser projectors and wall to wall screens, and one with D-BOX recliners. The opening of both venues has generated 200 local jobs.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our first location of The Rec Room in Quebec,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex. “As the entertainment leader in Canada, we’re proud to have created a one-of-a-kind venue in the province that brings people together to enjoy movies, gaming and live entertainment, alongside delicious food and drinks. Our new Cineplex theatre, located directly above The Rec Room Royalmount, will give our guests the freedom to eat, play and watch a movie all under one roof, in this exciting new social playground.”

Amenities at the new The Rec Room and Cineplex Cinemas include: