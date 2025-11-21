Cineplex Reports $4.7M in Pre-Sales for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Sophy Holland for Universal Pictures, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Canadian entertainment and media company Cineplex, the largest exhibitor in the country, is thrilled to announce that Wicked: For Good is set to deliver a magical opening weekend at the box office, achieving $4.7 million in pre-sales alone, a 52% increase over Wicked pre-sales in 2024.

Cineplex guests can catch Wicked: For Good’s breathtaking visuals, soaring music and emotional storytelling in premium formats including UltraAVX, VIP Cinemas, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and Real D 3D.

Guests can also enrich their experience with Cineplex exclusive merchandise including the Glinda Bubble LED Popcorn Tub, Emerald City Popcorn Tub, The Grimmerie Popcorn Tin and Wicked themed GRIPPR™ cups. Cineplex VIP Cinemas guests can also enjoy Wicked: For Good themed cocktails like the Emerald City Twist and Popular Pink Punch, each available in limited edition cocktail cups.

“The Wicked: For Good pre-sale is a testament to the power of great storytelling and the enduring appeal of the big screen. We are proud to welcome Canadian Wicked fans and movie lovers of all ages, to experience this spectacular film in our theatres,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “With strong momentum heading into the holiday season, we believe the sequel is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year.”