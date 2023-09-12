Cineplex Reports Strongest Combined July and August Ever

Image Courtesy of CNW Group/Cineplex

Cineplex has reported its third-highest August box office revenue of all time, generating $68M. That represents 120 percent of box office revenues during the same month in 2019. ‘Barbenheimer’ continued its strong box office performance into the month of August with Barbie and Oppenheimer representing 33 percent and 19 percent of the total box office, respectively. The demand for an exceptional movie-going experience on the big screen continues to be reinforced, with Cineplex welcoming over 6.1 million guests, representing 107 percent of August 2019 attendance levels. In celebration of National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27th, 2023, nearly 700,000 Canadians enjoyed a movie at Cineplex, marking the second busiest day in Cineplex history.

Cineplex featured numerous strong performing international films including, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, Mastaney, No More Bets and Les hommes de ma mère. For each of the films, Cineplex captured impressive North American market shares ranging between 29-86 percent. In addition, Cineplex is proud to bring Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour theatrical concert film experience to Canadians in over 150 Cineplex theaters, beginning Friday, October 13th. Pre-sale tickets launched in August with over 212,000 tickets sold to date, generating over $4.7M in pre-sales. That marks the third largest pre-sale of all time for Cineplex, behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a considerable amount of time left until the film debuts.

“We continue to see improved overall performance from the film industry and impressive results from Cineplex’s diversification strategy. For July and August, our combined box office and concession revenues were 121 percent of 2019 levels, attendance was 99 percent of 2019 levels, and more importantly, adjusted EBITDAaL was over 160 percent of 2019 levels,” said Ellis Jacob, the president and chief executive officer at Cineplex. “These financial results represent our strongest combined July and August ever.”