Cinépolis and Sundance Institute Announce the Second Edition of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025

Cinépolis and the Sundance Institute will partner again for the second edition of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025, as well as upcoming editions in 2026 and 2027. This year’s festival will take place from May 29th to June 1st in Mexico City, with Cinépolis Diana as the main venue, complemented by Cinépolis Carso, Cinépolis Mítikah, and Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán.

For the 2025 edition, the festival will feature a selection of films specially curated by the Sundance Film Festival’s programming team, led by Eugene Hernandez, the director of the Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, and Kim Yutani, the Sundance Film Festival’s director of programming. Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025 will bring some of the acclaimed films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, held in Park City, Utah earlier this year, to Mexico City, with special screenings at Cinépolis and appearances by filmmakers and special guests.

The launch of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX in 2024 attracted thousands of attendees, making Mexico City one of the locations outside of the United States to host an international edition of the prestigious festival. The 2024 program featured 12 feature films and six Mexican short films. For the 2025 edition, the selection process is already underway and will be announced in May. In addition to the film lineup, the festival will introduce new forums for discussion through panels and conversations with filmmakers and special guests, further connecting with audiences and the film community. True to its mission of celebrating creative diversity, Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025 will provide audiences, filmmakers, critics, and cinephiles with the opportunity to explore new perspectives and expand the horizons of contemporary independent cinema.

“Following the launch of Sundance Film Festival: CDMX last year, we are delighted to be returning to audiences in Mexico City and further engaging with the local film community,” said Amanda Kelso, the acting chief executive officer of the Sundance Institute. “Along with our valued partner Cinépolis, it is an honor to be celebrating independent cinema together again in 2025, and for upcoming editions, as we present this remarkable convening of artists and audiences to discover visionary voices and participate in compelling conversations.”

“The Sundance Film Festival’s return to CDMX in 2025 showcases Cinépolis’ dedication to fostering environments where independent films can reach broader audiences,” said Alejandro Ramírez, the chief executive officer of Cinépolis. “We are motivated by the chance for these exceptional movies to inspire future filmmakers and to broaden the dialogue around cinema as a powerful medium for expression and change. And we are proud that our partnership with the Sundance Institute to host the Sundance Film Festival: CDMX is extending through 2027.”

“Last year’s inaugural Sundance Film Festival: CDMX connected enthusiastic audiences and artists in Mexico’s capital city, providing an opportunity to share in the creative energy of independent film with the community in a truly meaningful way,” said Eugene Hernandez, the director of the Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “In continuing our partnership with Cinépolis for the next three years, we are excited to build a deeper connection and share a program of discovery at Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025, introducing storytellers and stories that will entertain, captivate, and inspire. We invite audiences to return for this 2025 experience and can’t wait to be back in CDMX with this year’s selection and artists.”



“Sundance Film Festival: CDMX 2025 is a unique opportunity for the public to experience cinema that sets trends on an international level. Last year, we featured remarkable films such as Frida, a documentary that made this year’s Oscar shortlist, and 20 Days in Mariupol, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film in 2024,” said Miguel Rivera, the vice president of programming and content at Cinépolis. “This year, we will once again present an outstanding selection of films aimed at forging a deep connection with Mexico City audiences. We are excited to see how this collaboration between Cinépolis and the Sundance Institute continues to grow this year and, in the years to come.”