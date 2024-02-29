Cinépolis and Sundance Institute Partner to Launch the First Edition of the Sundance Film Festival CDMX

Courtesy of Cinépolis, Sundance Institute

Cinépolis and the Sundance Institute have partnered to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX. The first edition will take place from April 25th to the 28th in two centrally located Mexico City cinemas, Cinépolis Diana and Cinépolis Miyana. The Sundance Film Festival recently celebrated its 40th edition this past January in Utah. A selection of films from this year’s edition will be presented at Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024. The program is currently being curated by the Sundance Film Festival programming team, headed by Sundance Film Festival’s Director of Programming Kim Yutani and overseen by Eugene Hernandez.

By partnering with the Sundance Institute, Cinépolis continues its tradition of enriching the calendar year with film festivals and initiatives such as the Tour de Cine Francés and the Morelia Film Festival. In addition to the film selection presented at the Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024, there will be other industry events and panels during the four-day event. It will be an opportunity for the film community to engage in discussions with the filmmakers of the films selected, who will travel to Mexico City to present their films, and also for film lovers to enjoy the selection of films that will be part of the program.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with our partners at Cinépolis to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX in Mexico City. Being able to engage with the local community through groundbreaking films and compelling conversations, while upholding the power of bridging artists and their works with audiences is a clear synergy between Sundance and Cinépolis”, said Joana Vicente, the chief executive officer of the Sundance Institute.

“Emerging from a wonderful 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, we can’t wait to bring a selection of this year’s Festival program to Mexico City! The Sundance Institute and Festival have such a rich history showcasing and supporting artists and their work from Mexico and across Latin America, so we know this inaugural Sundance Film Festival CDMX will be met with Mexico City’s vibrant moviegoing audience, artists, and film industry this spring”, mentioned Eugene Hernandez, the director of the Sundance Film Festival and public programming.

“We could not be more proud to forge this partnership with the Sundance Institute to create the Sundance Film Festival CDMX. Mexico City is such an important city in terms of movie-going and film lovers, however there are only a handful of festivals throughout the year. With Sundance Film Festival CDMX we will bring highlights of this year’s edition of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival which takes place early in the year and hopefully it will become the film festival that the Mexico City population is looking for”, commented Alejandro Ramírez, the chief executive officer of Cinépolis.