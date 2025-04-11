Cinépolis Cinemas Launches Virtual Cinema Experience in Minecraft

Courtesy Cinépolis Cinemas Indonesia

Cinépolis Cinemas Indonesia has entered the blocky world of Minecraft with the launch of its Virtual Cinema Experience—a first-of-its-kind activation in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, celebrating the release of A Minecraft Movie.

Accessible on any device that supports Minecraft, this custom-built Minecraft server transforms the Cinépolis Cinemas brand into an interactive gaming world packed with mini-games, hidden puzzles, and collectible accessories. Players can complete missions to unlock complimentary movie vouchers and experience the fun side of cinema like never before.

“With this launch, we’re inviting fans to experience Cinépolis Cinemas beyond the walls of a theater. It’s fun, it’s digital, and it brings our brand closer to today’s audiences—especially younger movie lovers who live and play online,” said Delfi Kartikawati, Brand Marketing Manager of Cinépolis Cinemas Indonesia.

Highlights of Cinépolis’ Virtual Cinema Experience include:

Parkour Challenge – Race through obstacle courses in the cinema lobby.

Puzzle Hunt – Collect puzzle pieces hidden across the virtual cinema.

Player-versus-player (PvP) Combat War – Engage in movie-inspired battle zones.

Cinépolis Accessories – Find and wear items like popcorn buckets and caps.

Mini Missions – Complete quests to earn codes tied to real Cinépolis deals.

Referral Rewards – Invite friends to play and collect bonus points for more in-game prizes.

While inspired by cinematic themes, the experience focuses on interactive gameplay and brand engagement—bringing the premium-yet-inclusive spirit of Cinépolis Cinemas into the digital realm.