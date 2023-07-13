Cinépolis Executive Eduardo Acuna Chosen as New Cineworld CEO

Image courtesy: Cineworld

Cineworld, the second largest exhibitor in the world and parent company of the U.S. chain Regal, has today announced the proposed appointment of Eduardo Acuna as CEO.

The announcement comes as Cineworld comes closer to officially emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which it declared in September of last year. Last month, former Pepsi executive Eric Foss was named Chairperson of the Board upon Cineworld completing its restructuring. Foss calls Acuna “a seasoned executive with significant industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth and stakeholder value,” adding that he believes Cineworld, with Acuna as CEO, “is well positioned to reach new heights and continue to grow its global business and further enhance its cinemas for guests around the world.”

During his tenure at Cinépolis, Acuna was instrumental in expanding the chain’s global footprint; it now stands as the largest chain in Latin America and third largest in the world. Notably, Acuna spearheaded the creation of Cinépolis do Brazil, where he served as CEO and President between 2009 and 2015. Since August 2015, Acuna has served as the President of Cinépolis Americas, leading operations in 11 countries: United States (where it operates as Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama. Acuna also currently serves on the Board of the Global Cinema Federation and The Cinema Foundation.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to chart Cineworld’s new course, capitalize on its strong financial position and growth potential and continue to deliver groundbreaking cinema experiences for our guests,” said Acuna in a statement. “With audiences continuing to show how much they love the theatre experience; this is an incredible time for Cineworld.”