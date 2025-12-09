Cinépolis Indonesia Launches Lumma Magnify 8 Theaters Across Flagship Locations

Courtesy of LUMMA

Lumma has announced a strategic partnership with Cinépolis Cinemas in Indonesia launching the first Magnify 8 theaters in the country. Magnify 8 made its Indonesian debut in November 2025 across four prime locations that include, Senayan Park in Jakarta, Mall of Serang, Plaza Medan Fair, and Qmall Banjarbaru. Additionally, three more locations are set to open in December, including Malang Town Square, Binjai Supermall, and Lippo Plaza Sidoarjo, with plans for further expansion.

Magnify 8 technology features 8 independently pre-programmed vibration points, perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action. Magnify 8 in Indonesia will feature both Hollywood content and a variety of local regional films. The inaugural film was Disney’s Zootopia 2. Upcoming releases in this immersive format include titles like local movie Qorin 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Scarlet, Anaconda, and other anticipated films.

“Cinépolis Cinemas Indonesia is redefining comfort and immersion through an exciting collaboration with LUMMA, bringing Magnify 8 seats to the region. This is a pioneering move designed to elevate our guest’s cinematic journey,” said Alejando Aguilera, the CEO of Cinepolis Cinemas Indonesia.

“We are pleased to share the launch of Magnify 8 in partnership with Cinépolis at several flagship theaters across Indonesia. This milestone further strengthens our longstanding collaboration with Cinépolis, which has successfully implemented our 4D E-Motion technology in Argentina, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Sebastián Franco, Partner and COO of Lumma. “Collaborating closely with Alejandro Aguilera and his innovative vision to integrate our latest technology, Magnify 8, into these locations has produced impressive results. This unique offering significantly enhances the cinematic experience.”