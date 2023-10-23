Cinépolis’ Javier Sotomayor to Receive Exhibitor of the Year Award at CineAsia 2023

Image from CineAsia press release

Javier Sotomayor, Managing Director of Asia and Middle East at Cinépolis Corporativo, will receive the “Exhibitor of the Year” award at the CineAsia awards ceremony on December 7 at the Millennium Hilton in Bangkok, Thailand.

He has been associated with Cinépolis for over 20 years and has held various top positions across marketing, strategy, supply chain, and business development. For the past 10 years, he has run the company in Asia and the Middle East and has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

Sotomayor serves on the Board of Directors of Cinépolis India, Cinépolis GCC, Cinemaxx Indonesia, and Internet Architects.

Sotomayor has over 25 years of experience in start-ups, marketing, business development, supply chain, and strategic planning in the industries of retail, entertainment, and financial services. He has worked in Latin America, the U.S., Asia, and Middle East.

Sotomayor’s degrees include an Industrial Engineer from Tec de Monterrey, an MBA from IPADE Business School, and an AMP from Harvard Business School. He is married to Alicia for 25 years and has three children.

“It gives us great pleasure to present the Exhibitor of the Year award to Javier,” Film Expo Group’s President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “Since its inception, Cinépolis has been a leading world-class cinema exhibitor, making them an ideal candidate for this year’s award.”