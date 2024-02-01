Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas and CitySwoon to Help Singles Find Their Forever Movie Date

Courtesy Cinépolis

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has announced the debut of its cinematic speed dating event series in partnership with CitySwoon, a dating platform that combines cloud-based, algorithm-powered matching with real-world speed dating events to reimagine the traditional dating experience. Available at select theater locations nationwide beginning this February, Cinépolis’ lobby bars will be transformed into a series of pop-up speed dating venues hosted by CitySwoon, designed to help singles find their forever movie date. Event attendees will mix and mingle while enjoying a lively atmosphere, chef-driven love bites, and a full-service bar serving film-themed cocktails. Tickets to the matchmaking series available now at cinepolisusa.com/speed-dating. The inaugural event takes place on Thursday, February 29th at 7pm local time, with additional events to follow throughout the year.

Ticket pricing starts at $19 per-person for CitySwoon members and $39 per-person for non-members. Singles will create a CitySwoon profile with their mobile device and sign-up for their preferred speed dating events at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. Upon arrival at the cinema, guests will be greeted by a CitySwoon host and guided to the lobby bar where a series of relaxed, algorithm-informed mini-dates will take place throughout the evening over the span of approximately two hours. Mobile push notifications will alert guests to the next date in their evening’s match queue, with each date lasting about 10 minutes in duration. After each connection, guests will be prompted to provide confidential feedback about their date, and will also have the opportunity to safely and securely message their matches through the CitySwoon platform the following day.

Also launching this February, Cinépolis moviegoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a bevy of Valentine’s Day-inspired offerings across locations nationwide. From February 5th to March 4th, select cinemas will invite guests to a month-long series of romantic films paired with a limited-time menu of love bites, including tasty treats like Chicken & Waffles, Affogato Brownies, POM Mimosas, Sweet Chili Thai Bowls and more. For those looking to enjoy Cinépolis’ classic Movie-and-a-Meal experience, guests will have the option of selecting their Valentine’s Day film showing of choice (The Notebook or Cruel Intentions), which is paired with a three-course dinner, two themed cocktails, giveaways, photo ops and more. Pricing and showtimes vary by location.

“With a shared vision of inspiring meaningful connection, we’re thrilled to partner with such an innovative and intentional platform like CitySwoon to share with our incredible community this fun twist on the traditional dinner-and-a-movie date night experience,” said Annelise Holyoak, the national director of marketing for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We can’t imagine a more magical moviegoing experience than finding one’s true love in the heart of cinema, and we hope to bring a little of that magic to this exciting matchmaking series.”

“We’re excited to bring a dash of Hollywood romance to the real world with our unique speed dating events at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. Our goal is to blend the magic of cinema with the thrill of meeting someone special, creating an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the screen,” said CitySwoon chief executive officer Brett Couston. “In a world where love is often blocked by digital interfaces, we’re offering a chance to connect in a more meaningful way, surrounded by the timeless charm of the movies.”