Cinépolis Opens First MacroXE ScreenX Theater at Escala Morelia Complex

Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis and premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX has announced the opening of the first MacroXE ScreenX theater at Cinépolis’ Escala Morelia complex (Plaza Morelia), in the state of Morelia, Michoacán.

ScreenX theaters in Mexico can be found exclusively at Cinépolis theaters, with two other locations—a traditional ScreenX auditorium in Las Antenas, Mexico City and the Ultra 4DX auditorium in Parque Toreo, the only cinema in the Americas to combine 4DX motion and environmental effects with ScreenX technology—predating the new Cinépolis Escala Morelia MacroXE ScreenX auditorium.

The MacroXE ScreenX of Escala Morelia will have its first screening with the premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, in theaters this weekend from Warner Bros.

According to Santiago González Carrasco, deputy director of box office and cineticket at Cinépolis, “With the opening of our first MacroXE ScreenX theater at Cinépolis Escala Morelia, we reaffirm our commitment to offering cutting-edge cinematic experiences that exceed the expectations of our customers. This innovative immersive format not only transforms the way audiences experience cinema, but also underscores our dedication to keeping Cinépolis at the forefront of film exhibition in Mexico and in the 18 countries where it has a presence. We are excited to offer our customers in Morelia a window into this new level of entertainment, where every movie is experienced beyond a front screen.”

“ScreenX’s unique cinematic experience [brings] studio content to the next level, and we are excited to continue to work very closely with the Cinépolis team to further roll this out this premium format within the Cinépolis theatrical offerings, including MacroXE” said Samuel Real, CJ 4DPLEX America’s SVP – Latin America.