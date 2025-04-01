Cinépolis Renews Software Partnership with Arts Alliance Media for Producer, Screenwriter and AdFuser Solutions

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a digital cinema software and support services provider, has announced the extension of a long-standing partnership with Cinépolis, one of the world’s largest global exhibition circuit.

After achieving proven success with the combined power of Screenwriter, AAM’s flagship Theatre Management System (TMS), Producer, an enterprise, circuit-level TMS, and AdFuser, an advertising campaign management tool, the exhibition giant has opted to renew their software licenses for another term to maintain circuit-wide centralisation, drive operational efficiency, and continue to reach their audiences more effectively.

While facilitating the management of sites, content, and advertising for 6,661 screens from one location, the extended partnership underlines Cinépolis’ unwavering commitment to operational excellence, enhancing customer service, and delivering unforgettable movie experiences.

“Our partnership with Arts Alliance Media has been instrumental in streamlining our operations,” said Gabriel Morales, Global IT Director at Cinépolis. “By leveraging AAM’s suite of theatre management solutions, we can efficiently automate daily tasks from a central hub, allowing our on-site teams to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to our audiences.”

Responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 45,000 screens worldwide, AAM’s Screenwriter remains the most widely deployed TMS in the world. By adding Producer’s pioneering automation and centralised workflows to Screenwriter’s long-established functionality, Cinépolis have the tools to reduce site-to-site task duplication, allowing more time to focus on the experience of their audiences. Meanwhile, AdFuser will allow users to harness advanced consumer targeting, inventory management, and campaign reporting to build and deliver robust advertising campaigns.

“We are thrilled that Cinépolis has chosen to extend our long-standing partnership,” said Alan Bowen, CEO of Arts Alliance Media. “Our collaboration has been built on delivering a comprehensive circuit-wide solution, and this renewal reaffirms the quality of our software and strength in supporting industry leaders.”