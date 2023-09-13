Cinergy Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Two Former Regal Cinemas Locations in Texas

Courtesy of Cinergy Entertainment

Cinergy Entertainment Group announced today that it has acquired two formerly-owned Regal Cinemas locations. The new properties are located in Midland, TX and Amarillo, TX. Coming off the second busiest cinema attendance day in the company’s history, National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27th, Cinergy remains committed to creating spaces with luxury, dine-in auditoriums, arcades, bowling alleys, escape rooms, axe throwing, chef-inspired menus and sports bars. Cinergy has not yet determined the exact future for each of these newly acquired locations and will engage real estate and development professionals to assess the best use for each of these properties.

In addition to the company breaking individual site records at more than half of its locations on National Cinema Day 2023, Cinergy reports that while the rest of the industry finished 2022 at approximately 65% of box office revenue generated in 2019, Cinergy finished at 82%. Year to date for 2023, Cinergy’s overall same-stores revenue is up 14% vs 2022 and is up 13% vs pre-pandemic 2019. Cinergy’s same-stores box office revenue is up 29% vs 2022 and is up 5% vs 2019. Cinergy has also announced tickets for The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film are also currently available at Cinergy locations.

For ticket information, moviegoers can visit: www.cinergy.com