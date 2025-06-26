Cinergy Entertainment Announces Strategic Realignment And Leadership Promotions

Courtesy of Cinergy Entertainment

Entertainment center operator Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced a strategic organizational realignment to support ongoing growth, enhance operational excellence, and prepare for the opening of its newest entertainment center later this year.

Cinergy enters this new phase with strong momentum. Box office revenues across the industry are up 21 percent year-over-year, and Cinergy’s own box office revenues are up 21 percent while total revenues have risen 15 percent, signaling robust demand for Cinergy’s blend of immersive entertainment and elevated hospitality. The company’s upcoming location—a 98,000-square-foot center featuring cinema, bowling, high-speed karting, and the latest in games and attractions—is set to open in late 2025 in the Midland, TX area.

“We are excited about the future of Cinergy and our continued growth,” said Rich Schwarte, president of Cinergy Entertainment Group. “We’re positioning Cinergy not just for this next opening, but for the next decade, and this realignment ensures we have the right leadership, the right resources, and the right mindset in place to scale with purpose—without ever compromising the quality or consistency our guests and teams expect.”

The company is implementing new resources to elevate operations. Birdeye is an AI-powered guest feedback platform that will deliver real-time customer satisfaction insights. Paylocity is being used to create a comprehensive digital learning system offering scalable, on-demand training. The Xenia mobile software platform is being deployed for facilities maintenance checklists and inspections. These systems, along with additional operational support tools, will help Cinergy in its pursuit of operational excellence.

To support this next chapter, Cinergy has also made some key changes to its leadership bench.

Traci Hanlon has been promoted to vice president of marketing and sales. A 9-year veteran of the company, Hanlon has played an integral role in shaping the Cinergy brand and guest experience across multiple locations. In her new position, she will lead the company’s growing group events and corporate sales division, with a focus on deepening community engagement and maximizing revenue opportunities.

“Cinergy has never been just a place to watch a movie or play a game—it’s a space where people come to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories,” said Hanlon. “Over the past decade, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful those moments can be. In this new role, I’m focused on expanding the ways we show up for our guests, our staff, and our communities, making sure every experience we offer feels both personal and unforgettable.”

Tizoc Strong, previously general manager of Cinergy Amarillo, has been named national training manager. Known for his hands-on leadership style and commitment to team culture, Strong will now spearhead company-wide digital learning initiatives to support Cinergy’s expanding workforce.

Charles Thornton joins the company as director of construction, contributing to the development of new facilities, remodel and expansion projects, and future site planning. Thornton brings decades of expertise in large-scale commercial build-outs and will play a key role in ensuring each Cinergy location delivers on both guest experience and operational efficiency.