Cinergy Entertainment Group Announces Movie & Games Membership Program Cinergy Elite Plus

Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced the launch of monthly membership program Cinergy Elite Plus. Officially kicking off on January 1st, Cinergy Elite Plus is a subscription-based program that will offer monthly movies with rollovers, along with weekly games and attractions, discounts on concessions, and many more exclusive benefits.

Moviegoers and gamers can join starting January 1st through the latest version of the Cinergy app or by visiting cinergy.com/elite-plus. Members who sign up before January 31st, 2024 will pay only $1 for their first month. Cinergy Elite Plus is offered in several different tiers ranging from $14.99 per month to $21.99 per month (listed below), and is accepted at all Cinergy locations. The membership also allows members to reserve and purchase their tickets in advance without any fees through the Cinergy app or online.

Cinergy’s Amarillo and Odessa locations will be showing the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl games live on January 1st. For $20, guests will receive a ticket to the event, along with a pound of wings, a $10 game card, a raffle entry ticket and a reserved seat with a server to watch all of the action on the big screen. Football lovers can reserve tickets now at cinergy.com/bowl-games.

Cinergy Elite Plus Tiers and Benefits for Copperas Cove, Midland, Amarillo, Odessa, and Tulsa Locations:

Elite Gold Membership

1 Free movie ticket credit every month, with a 90-day rollover

2x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) – $5/week

Free in-center attraction pass (valid for 1 month) – 1 per month

$14.99/month

Elite Platinum Membership

2 Free movie ticket credits every month, with a 90-day rollover

3x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

Extra movie tickets available at flat rate (vary by location)

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) – $5/week

Free in-center attraction pass (valid for 1 month) – 2 per month

$21.99/month

Plus additional benefits for Amarillo, Odessa, and Tulsa Locations Only:

Elite Bowling & Axe-Throwing Membership

2x Elite points earned

Free 1 hour bowling or axe throwing every month with free rollover

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) – $5/week

$14.99/month

MARBLE FALLS, GRANBURY, WHEELING, AND CHARLOTTE LOCATIONS:

Elite Gold Membership

1 Free movie ticket credit every month, with a 90-day rollover

2x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

$9.99/month

Elite Platinum Membership

2 Free movie ticket credits every month, with a 90-day rollover

3x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

Extra movie tickets available at flat rate (vary by location)

$16.99/month

“Cinergy Elite Plus is not just a membership program, it’s a reflection of our commitment to delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience tailored to what appeals most to our guests,” said Jeff Benson, the founder and chief executive officer of Cinergy Entertainment Group. “For the past two years, we extensively researched and engaged with our guests through focus groups to understand what they truly wanted in a subscription package. The result is a first-of-its-kind monthly program that goes beyond the expectations of the typical movie membership. We believe in putting our guests at the center of the cinematic and gaming experiences, and Cinergy Elite Plus is a testament to that.”

“Whether it’s the dine-in experience, games – or our new app – we strive to push boundaries with our technological advancements in the theater and family entertainment space,” said Nathan Hunstable, the chief technology officer of Cinergy Entertainment Group. “With the introduction of our membership program, and the integration of the mobile app across the Cinergy experience, guests have the ability to manage member benefits, reserve tickets and pre-order food, ensuring a hassle-free, seamless and intuitive guest journey.”