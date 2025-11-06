Cinergy Entertainment Promotes Traci Hanlon to Chief Marketing Officer

Courtesy of Cinergy

Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced the promotion of Traci Hanlon to chief marketing officer (CMO). Hanlon, who previously served as vice president of marketing and sales, has been with Cinergy for nearly a decade and brings close to 20 years of experience in the theater exhibition and entertainment industry. In her new role, she will lead all marketing, sales, and guest engagement strategies across Cinergy’s growing portfolio of luxury cinema and entertainment centers, guiding the company’s evolving brand presence and innovation in customer experience.

Throughout her tenure at Cinergy, Hanlon has overseen all marketing efforts – including integrated marketing communications, branding, and strategic campaign development, and she leads the conceptualization and execution of promotional initiatives. Joining Cinergy in 2016 after serving as marketing director at Starplex Cinemas, where she first collaborated with co-founders Jeff and Jamie Benson, Hanlon has continued to elevate the company’s marketing vision through loyalty and membership innovations. Among her many achievements, she implemented Cinergy’s loyalty platform – now nearing 300,000 members – and launched a first-of-its-kind monthly membership program combining movie subscriptions with free weekly games and attractions.

Hanlon is an active mentor and serves on two committees for Women in Exhibition, a nonprofit supporting women in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in marketing and business communications from the University of North Texas and is currently pursuing her MBA to further her leadership expertise.

“As a fellow woman in leadership at Cinergy, I’ve seen firsthand how Traci’s vision and mentorship continue to elevate our entire team, while also driving our marketing vision forward,” said Jamie Benson, the executive vice president and co-founder of Cinergy Entertainment Group. “She’s built one of the strongest loyalty programs in our industry and helped redefine how guests interact with our brand across multiple platforms. Her strategic mindset and passion for guest experience make her the perfect leader to take Cinergy’s marketing and brand engagement into the next decade.”

“Cinergy’s mission has always been about creating spaces where people connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories,” said Hanlon. “I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and the community we’ve grown. As we continue to expand, my focus will be on deepening those relationships and bringing even more innovation and heart to the Cinergy guest experience.”