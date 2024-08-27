Cinesystem Cinemas to receive ShowEast Enrique Ramirez LATAM Exhibitor of the Year Award

Cinesystem Cinemas will receive the ShowEast 2024 “Enrique Ramirez” LATAM Exhibitor of the Year Award as part of the International Awards Luncheon on Monday, October 21 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Cinesystem Cinemas Founder and Chairman Marcos Barros will accept the award.

“ShowEast is thrilled to honor Cinesystem Cinemas with this year’s LATAM Exhibitor of the Year award,” said Film Expo Group President Andrew Sunshine. “We commend them for their successes in the LATAM region and congratulate them on this richly deserved honor.”

Cinesystem Cinemas is a significant Brazilian cinema chain, operating 27 multiplexes with 182 screens across 18 cities. Known for its strategic innovations, Cinesystem introduced Brazil’s first 100% digital cinema and Latin America’s first cinema with laser projection. Cinesystem was also a pioneer in Brazil with its self-service concept and features the Cinepic auditorium with a Dolby Atmos sound system, which has been awarded numerous times for its sound quality and comfort. Signature projects like ‘Cine Atelier,’ ‘CinePets,’ ‘Cine Azul,’ and the ‘Clube da Pipoca’ loyalty program offer unique experiences.

In 2024, Cinesystem expanded to Distrito Federal and Porto Alegre and increased its presence in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro by acquiring five new multiplexes with over 40 screens. This expansion reflects Cinesystem’s ongoing commitment to Brazilian culture.

Marcos Barros started his career in Maringá (Paraná State, Brazil), where he is still a partner in one of the biggest media groups in the state. Barros entered the movie exhibition market in 1999, when he acquired his first two movie theaters, also in the same city in Paraná. In 2003, he founded the Cinesystem brand, expanding the business to other Brazilian states and cities. He is now the CEO and chairman of the company’s board. Additionally, Barros is the president of ABRAPLEX (Brazilian Association of Cinema Exhibition Companies Operators of Multiplexes) and a member of the SuperiorCinema Council (CSC), a collegiate body belonging to the Ministry of Tourism.