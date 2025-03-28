CineTRAIN and EF&B Partner to Launch First-Ever Online Certification for Recreational Foodservice Management

Image courtesy: CineTRAIN

CineTRAIN, an online education for the entertainment and hospitality industries, is forming a strategic partnership with the Entertainment Food & Beverage Association (EF&B), formerly known as National Association of Concessionaires (NAC). Together, they will launch an online version of the EF&B flagship Certified Concession Manager program, The Fundamentals of Recreational Foodservice Management, making it more accessible to industry professionals worldwide.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with EF&B to bring this important training online,” said Brett King, CEO of HighRock, parent company of CineTRAIN. “Through CineTRAIN, we are committed to expanding access to professional development opportunities, and this partnership marks an important step in supporting the growth of the industry’s workforce.”

The launch of this course is just the beginning, with multiple online certifications planned for the future.

“The ability to bring this certification online represents a major step forward for the industry,” said Chris Dammann, Executive Vice President of EF&B. “CineTRAIN’s expertise in online education allows us to reach more professionals and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”

The online course is set to launch in August 2025, with the first graduating class to be recognized at the EF&B Expo in San Antonio, TX, on September 16-18, 2025.