CineTRAIN and ICTA Join Forces for an Online Cinema Technical Education Training Program

Online educational solutions provider CineTRAIN has announced a partnership with the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) to launch a new and engaging online technical training program.

The collaboration between CineTRAIN and ICTA aims to address the growing need for accessible and comprehensive education within the cinema technology sector. The first certification program, titled “Fundamentals of Presentation Technology”, will provide users with insights into the latest advancements and best practices in cinema technology. Users will engage with content, complete assessments, and ultimately earn a certification.

This partnership will allow for accessibility to educational content, particularly for those unable to attend in-person seminars. This first online training program will be modeled after the traveling educational seminar the ICTA has hosted at numerous trade events over the past year in partnership with the Cinema Foundation. While the program will launch initially with “Fundamentals of Presentation Technology”, plans are in place to develop a full cinema technological certification path. The program is set to launch in October 2024 at ShowEast.

Brett King, the chief executive officer of CineTRAIN, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “At CineTRAIN, we are committed to empowering beginners and professionals in the cinema industry with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Our collaboration with ICTA represents a significant step forward in achieving this mission. Through our online training program, we aim to bridge the gap between traditional learning methods, accessibility, and the evolving needs of the industry.”

Frank Tees, the president of the ICTA, shared his perspective on the initiative, noting, “The partnership between CineTRAIN and ICTA reflects our shared dedication to advancing education and professional development within the cinema technology community. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, we can provide participants with unparalleled access to cutting-edge content and practical training opportunities.”