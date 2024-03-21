Cineworld Group Announces Leadership Team with New Executive Hires

Courtesy of Cineworld

Cineworld Group announced today the completion of its executive team following the 2023 appointments of Eduardo Acuna as chief executive officer along with a new Board chaired by Eric Foss. Joining Acuna and the Cineworld Group team are Thomas Song as chief financial officer, Ben Hill as chief human resources officer, John Henrich as general counsel, Javier Sotomayor as president of Cineworld International, and John Curry as senior vice president of commercial at Regal.

As previously announced, Song brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, development, and investor relations. He most recently served as CFO of Aimbridge Hospitality, a global hotel management company. Prior to Aimbridge, Song served as CFO for full-service restaurant company Dine Brands Global, where he was responsible for the company’s overall strategic and financial management.

Over the past 20 years, Hill has worked across most divisions of the company that is now Warner Bros. Discovery, including Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, HBO, and CNN. In that time, he led teams that designed, built and implemented high-impact programs across talent acquisition, organizational development, talent management, compensation, benefits, DEI, culture, and employee engagement.

Henrich, has most recently been senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. During his time at Sally, he led audit, regulatory, information security and corporate strategy teams and drove the establishment of the company’s SBH Inspires Foundation.

Sotomayor has over 25 years of experience in start-ups, marketing, business development, supply chain, and strategic planning in the industries of retail, entertainment, and financial services. He has worked in Latin America, the US, Asia, and Middle East. Over the past 20 years, he has held various top positions with Cinépolis across marketing, strategy, supply chain, and business development.

Curry brings with him over 32 years of experience with Regal. Most recently serving as senior vice president of food services, Curry was responsible for developing strategic initiatives, innovations, and partnerships that enhanced the food and beverage space for the company. Prior to leading the food services department, Curry served in multiple positions for the company including leadership roles in the food service, operations, and training departments.

“We are excited to welcome Tom, Ben, John, Javier, and John to our executive team,” stated Eduardo Acuna, chief executive officer for Cineworld Group. “With their combined industry experience, leadership and communication skills, we are well-positioned to lead the best team in exhibition driving growth and success for Cineworld Group on a global level.”