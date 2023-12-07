Cineworld Group Announces Thomas Song as New Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Song, Courtesy of Cineworld Group

Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld Group has announced the appointment of Thomas Song as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Cineworld Group. In this role, Song will oversee the group’s finance and accounting management and will have a leadership role in the company’s strategic planning and analytics.

Song brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, development, and investor relations. He most recently served as CFO of global hotel management company Aimbridge Hospitality. Previously, Song also served as CFO for full-service restaurant company Dine Brands Global, where he was responsible for the company’s overall strategic and financial management. Song was also a senior executive at Choice Hotels International, where he led global M&A, real estate, and strategic partnerships. Song received his BA from the University of Chicago and MBA from Northwestern University in the Kellogg School of Management.

“After an extensive search, we are proud to announce Tom Song as our new CFO,” stated Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer of Cineworld Group. “Tom provides our team with a history of achievement and true insights into financial management, analytics, and strategic planning. With this background along with our talented finance team, he is the perfect leader to deliver a strategic financial vision that will drive growth and success for Cineworld Group.”