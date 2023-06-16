Cinionic Marks Five Years in Laser Projection

Cinionic , a Barco company and global leader in laser cinema technology, celebrates its fifth anniversary with 35,000+ screens across 25 countries powered by Laser Projection by Cinionic.

The footprint for Laser Projection by Cinionic has accelerated in recent years with major theater circuits including AMC, National Amusements, Cinepolis, Cineplex, Cinemark, and B&B Theatres announcing plans for large-scale upgrades to laser.

In the past year, Cinionic announced that Japan’s TOHO Cinemas, India’s PVR INOX Cinemas, CJ4Dplex’s SCREENX, Major Cineplex Thailand, and Malco Theatres joined long-time partners such as Cinemark, Kinepolis, and Santikos in making the switch to laser projection.

In 2023, Cinionic broke a record with commitments for over 3,000 Laser Light Upgrade solutions from theaters around the world.

This year, Cinionic and Barco set ambitious sustainability goals for 2023 that include reduction of their operational carbon footprint by 35%, reduction of the energy footprint of their products by 25%, and increased advocacy of the Barco eco-label for environmental standards in cinema technology.

“Cinionic takes it as our responsibility to enable [a quality moviegoing experience] for theaters and moviegoers,” Cinionic’s CEO Wim Buyens said in a press release. “Laser projection by Cinionic is the clear choice for exhibitors looking to draw audiences, achieve sustainability goals, and upgrade their infrastructure for future success.”

Cinionic is the official projection provider for CineEurope 2023, June 19-22 at the CCIB in Barcelona.