CITY OF DREAMS Gives $1M Worth of Free Tickets for Special Advance Previews Nationwide

In anticipation of Roadside Attractions’ upcoming release of City of Dreams, the new film from writer-director-producer Mohit Ramchandani, the filmmakers are giving away $1M worth of free tickets for a series of sneak previews beginning Wednesday, August 28th. More than 50,000 moviegoers are expected to see the film as a part of the ticket giveaway. From the executive producers of the box office phenomenon Sound of Freedom, City of Dreams is inspired by true events following a boy’s courageous battle to free himself and others from sweatshop slavery in the United States.

The $1 million ticket giveaway is made possible through a donation from John Devaney, founder of United Capital and Manor House Films. His gift funds the free tickets to individuals and groups, including anti-trafficking organizations, survivors, schools, churches, municipalities, and people who may otherwise not be able to afford to watch the film.

Beginning with showtimes starting on Wednesday, August 28th, $1 million worth of tickets will be given away to individuals and groups. Complimentary advance preview passes are available at cityofdreamsmovie.com for the sneak event. In the top 25 markets nationwide, iHeart Media will provide live coverage, with on-air talent on-site to amplify awareness about human trafficking.

Additionally, individuals and groups can request tickets and book private screenings from August 28th through September 1st. Groups can book private screenings for 75 to 500 seats, offering a unique opportunity to engage communities in the fight against child exploitation. These screenings can also be scheduled through cityofdreamsmovie.com.

“Mo has done a brilliant job through this powerful and unforgettable film by focusing on this issue and telling this story, inspired by true events. Few topics deserve a more urgent spotlight and my family, and I are privileged that we can help raise awareness by providing the opportunity to help protect and save innocent children from slavery,” said Devaney. “We know America will be as moved as our growing list of Ambassadors and influencers who have signed on to pledge their support to the film.”

Ramchandani, the film’s writer, director, and producer, said that the nationwide sneak events had the chance to turn the spotlight onto some of the world’s most vulnerable people, saying, “There are 12 million children who are victims of modern-day slavery today. In our film, we tell the story of one of those children who had the courage to fight back.”

Sean Wolfington, producer of City of Dreams and executive producer of Sound of Freedom, added, “I’m so grateful that Mo Ramchandani created such a powerful and inspiring film that has the potential to change and save kids’ lives. I hope this movie inspires millions of people to join the fight for the freedom of these innocent children.”

“Please join us in the fight for the freedom of these innocent children,” said Tony Robbins. “We hope to mobilize millions of people to join our army of love so together we can fight for the freedom of these innocent children.”