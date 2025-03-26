CJ 4DPLEX and AMC Entertainment to Bring 4DX and ScreenX Auditoriums to Moviegoers at 65 Locations Worldwide

Courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX and AMC Entertainment

CJ 4DPLEX and AMC Entertainment announced today that they will open 65 premium ScreenX and 4DX locations worldwide. The first global partnership between these two companies will deliver the ScreenX and 4DX experience to AMC guests in the United States for the first time.

The agreement will see 25 total ScreenX locations and 40 total 4DX auditoriums across the United States and in Europe. The majority of the premium theatres will be deployed in AMC strategic U.S. markets. The first few ScreenX auditoriums are expected to open this summer in time for the Hollywood summer blockbuster season and the first 4DX theaters are expected to open in the fall. The full roll out is expected to be completed by 2027.

The deal will bring the total premium screen count for CJ 4DPLEX to over 1,200 locations around the world. The two companies currently operate six ScreenX auditoriums in Europe under the Odeon Cinemas banner. For AMC, the partnership marks another step in its ongoing commitment to investing in innovative technology and delivering the very best in premium experiences for its 225 million annual moviegoers.

“This partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring groundbreaking cinematic experiences ScreenX and 4DX to AMC moviegoers marks another major step forward in our commitment to delivering the most immersive, cutting-edge experiences to our millions of guests worldwide,” said Adam Aron, the chairman and chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment. “As the entertainment landscape evolves, AMC continues to lead the industry by embracing innovative technologies and premium experiences that redefine what it means to enjoy a movie.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be in business with the largest exhibitor in the world with one of the largest deals in the history of our company,” said Jun Bang, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “This deal underscores the overwhelming growing popularity of both of our formats globally and serves as a significant milestone as the cinema industry continues to innovate and bring a differentiated entertainment product to moviegoers.”

“This partnership comes as we’ve secured our largest film slate ever for both SCREENX and 4DX while simultaneously strengthening our relationships with filmmakers and major studios,” added Don Savant, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX America. “We are ecstatic to work together with Adam and the entire AMC team to expand our network globally and showcase our truly differentiated premium film formats to the AMC customers around the world, which can only be experienced in the theater.”

Upcoming titles in ScreenX and 4DX include Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Superman, and F1; Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps; Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning; Lionsgate’s Ballerina, Universal Pictures’ How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth; and Sony Pictures’ 28 Years Later.