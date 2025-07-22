CJ 4DPLEX and Apple Cinemas Expand Partnership with Five New ScreenX Auditoriums

Courtesy CJ 4PLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX and Apple Cinemas have announced the next phase of their partnership with the addition of five new panoramic ScreenX auditoriums, expanding Apple Cinemas’ total ScreenX footprint to ten locations.



This new agreement builds on the initial five-theater deal signed in 2024 and reflects the rapid growth of the East Coast exhibitor, which has been actively building its presence across six states since its founding in 2010. To date, Apple Cinemas has opened three ScreenX locations: Apple Cinemas Greece Ridge Mall (Rochester, NY), Apple Cinemas Warwick Mall (Warwick, RI), and Apple Cinemas White Plains City Center (White Plains, NY).



“Our growing collaboration with Apple Cinemas reflects a shared commitment to innovation and delivering premium experiences that resonate with today’s audiences,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX, America. “As demand for one-of-a-kind formats like ScreenX continues to rise, we’re proud to expand its reach and solidify its position as a go-to cinematic experience for major releases.”



“At Apple Cinemas, we’re dedicated to giving our guests engaging, memorable moments at the movies,”

said Siva Shan, Co-Founder, Apple Cinemas. “By expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, we’re able

to introduce cutting-edge offerings like ScreenX to more locations and continue redefining what

audiences can expect from a night at the theater.”