CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Open Largest ScreenX in North America and the First Dallas-Fort Worth 4DX Theater

Courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres have announced two new premium auditorium openings at the new Red Oak 12 multiplex in Red Oak, Texas. They include the largest 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium in North America and the region’s first effects-enhancing 4DX auditorium.

The latest ScreenX auditorium at B&B Theatres’ Red Oak 12 is the chain’s thirteenth ScreenX location, and the nation’s largest, with 250 heated luxury recliner seats and a screen that’s 7 stories wide and 4 stories tall.

Along with being the first 4DX auditorium in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Red Oak’s 4DX theater is also B&B Theatres’ first-ever 4DX auditorium. The multi-sensory format incorporates over 21 synchronized and unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others.

Don Savant, the chief executive officer and president of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, stated, “We are excited to partner with our long-time partner, B&B Theatres, to open the largest ScreenX in North America and the very first 4DX auditorium in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With the groundbreaking and differentiated technologies of ScreenX and 4DX, CJ 4Dplex is transforming the way consumers watch movies in theaters in the U.S. and around the globe.”

“Innovation is one of our core values and we can’t think of anything else in this industry that is more innovative than ScreenX and 4DX. These cutting-edge technologies offer an amazing moviegoing experience you can’t replicate at home. We want to offer a unique experience for our guests and North America’s Largest ScreenX and the first 4DX theater in Dallas does just that,” said Brock Bagby, the president and chief content, programming and development officer for B&B Theatres.