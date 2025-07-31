CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark Expand Relationship, Announcing 20 New SCREENX Locations Across Global Footprint

Courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark have announced an expansion of their existing relationship with the addition of 20 new SCREENX locations across theaters in the U.S. and Latin America.

Of the 20 new locations, 18 will open across the United States, with six slated to open in 2025 and the remaining set to debut in 2026. As a leading exhibitor in the Latin American market, Cinemark will introduce SCREENX to audiences in the region for the first time, with theaters scheduled to open next year.

SCREENX, the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology, surrounds moviegoers with a dynamic 270-degree panoramic field of view. By extending key scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, it creates immersive, story-enhancing visuals that naturally fill the viewer’s peripheral vision and pull them deeper into the film.

“SCREENX is a distinctive premium format that enhances the moviegoing experience by expanding storytelling across our immersive auditorium screens,” said Damian Wardle, Cinemark’s EVP, theater & technology operations. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX and bring even more cutting-edge cinematic experiences to our guests, including, for the first time, audiences in Latin America.”

Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, stated, “With this deal, Cinemark reinforces their commitment to being one of the most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Together, we’re not just expanding more theaters, we’re revolutionizing how moviegoers watch cinema with our truly differentiated SCREENX format. We’re excited to broaden our footprint in the United States, introduce SCREENX to Cinemark’s Latin American patrons for the first time, and continue pushing the boundaries of the cinematic experience.”

CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark first partnered in 2022 with the launch of their initial SCREENX locations in California and Texas. The success of these theaters, driven by strong audience demand for premium formats, laid the foundation for the expanded agreement.