CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis to Expand Relationship With 50-Theater Deal

Photo courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis, the leading film exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America and the third largest exhibitor in the world, announced today they will expand their partnership, opening and upgrading a total of 50 cinemas across Cinépolis’ global network of 18 countries.

The new agreement includes 30 new SCREENX auditoriums in key Cinépolis locations across Mexico, Central and South America, and Spain, as well as upgrading 20 existing 4DX locations in Mexico. CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis have been partners for over a decade, launching the first 4DX cinemas in 2011 in Mexico. An immersive panoramic film format, ScreenX puts moviegoers in the middle of a 270 degree field of view.

Cinépolis currently operates six SCREENX auditoriums, 55 4DX immersive seating locations, and the only Ultra 4DX theater in the Americas.

Said Cinépolis COO Miguel Mier: “Ever since Cinépolis launched the first 4DX cinema at Cinépolis Acoxpa, we knew the future of cinema had arrived. Now, this new chapter alongside CJ 4DPLEX reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the cinematic experience through innovation. With SCREENX and 4DX, we are offering formats that place audiences at the center of the story, reinforcing our mission to deliver extraordinary moviegoing moments across every region we serve.”

“Cinépolis was our first strategic partner outside of CGV as they rolled out 4DX auditoriums to the marketplace in early 2010s,” said Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with a global cinema leader and accelerating our SCREENX footprint across Latin America and updating our 4DX network in Mexico.”

“Cinépolis has consistently led the way in exhibitor innovation, introducing bold and exciting concepts which cannot be replicated at home, including the only Ultra 4DX in the Americas,” said Don Savant, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “Our theatres in partnership with Cinépolis have performed extremely well and we’re looking forward to offer moviegoers the chance to experience the super-premium 4DX and SCREENX cinematic formats.”

This deal continues brings CJ 4DPLEX’s total premium screen count to nearly 1,300 locations around the world. Upcoming titles in SCREENX and 4DX include Warner Bros.’ F1, Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth, Warner Bros.’ Superman, and Marvel Studio’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.