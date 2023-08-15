CJ 4DPLEX and Event Cinemas Expand Partnership with Australia’s First ScreenX

CJ 4DPLEX and EVT announced today that they have expanded their partnership to open the first ScreenX auditorium in Australia at Event Cinemas Robina on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Event Cinemas ScreenX will hold over 140 seats, including the choice to upgrade to a recliner, and with screens spanning 3 walls, it can display a picture up to 67.7 meters wide.

CJ 4DPLEX and Event Cinemas’ partnership began in 2018 with the launch of CJ 4DPLEX’s multi-sensory 4DX theater at Event Cinemas George Street in Sydney, Australia. Event Cinemas now has four 4DX locations operating across Australia at Parramatta, Pacific Fair, and Chermside along with the inaugural George Street location.

ScreenX is an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding specially selected sequences of a film onto the left and right-side wall of the auditorium, ScreenX surrounds audiences with exclusive story-enhancing imagery that naturally fills their peripheral vision and immerses them into the narrative of the film. ScreenX works closely with filmmakers and studios to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film.

“Our one-of-a-kind ScreenX is a welcomed expansion to our growing collaboration with EVT and Event Cinemas who are pioneers in the entertainment and leisure sector in Australia,” said Jong Ryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “We look forward to more audiences experiencing movies in our premium format with a larger screen and deluxe seating.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with EVT through Event Cinemas by premiering Australia’s first ScreenX theater,” said Don Savant, the chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “Our talented team of ScreenX visual effects artists work closely with the Hollywood Studios and top talent to truly differentiate movie going. ScreenX provides an unparalleled experience in a completely unique format to watch the biggest blockbuster films.”

“At Event Cinemas, we are dedicated to bringing world class cinema experiences to our consumers. We are excited to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and are proud to be the first to introduce ScreenX to the Australian market and further expand our cinema experience offering”, said Luke Mackey, the director of entertainment for EVT.