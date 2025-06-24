CJ 4DPLEX and EVT Sign Multi-Theater SCREENX Deal Across Australia, New Zealand, and Germany

Courtesy of ScreenX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX has signed a six-theater deal with EVT, owners of Event Cinemas, the largest movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

SCREENX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology. By extending select scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, SCREENX surrounds the audience with 270-degree, panoramic story-enhancing visuals that cannot be replicated at home.

EVT operates 76 Event Cinemas locations across Australia and New Zealand, making it the #1 exhibitor in the region, as well as 44 CineStar locations in Germany. The agreement will allow EVT to launch SCREENX to new audiences in all three territories.

This deal builds on the existing collaboration between EVT and CJ 4DPLEX, which already includes seven multi-sensory 4DX auditoriums and two SCREENX locations in Australia. Since launching, SCREENX has been well received at Event Cinemas Robina and Campbelltown. The full list of new SCREENX locations is still being finalised, with the next location expected to open in time for this year’s Christmas holiday season.

“We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with EVT as we continue to redefine the cinematic experience for moviegoers around the world,” said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. “This expansion is a testament to the growing demand for innovative theaters like 4DX and SCREENX, and we look forward to bringing these premium film formats to even more audiences across Australia, New Zealand and Germany.”

EVT’s General Manager of Cinema Operations, Daniel McCabe added, “At EVT, we’re committed to delivering a variety of innovative cinema experiences. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX allows us to continue to lead the market in premium formats, reflecting our ongoing strategy to enhance the value of our customers entertainment experience across our regions.”