CJ 4DPLEX and GDC Partnering to Expand 4DX and ScreenX Across Latin America

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 6, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX announced this week a new partnership agreement with GDC Technology, where the two companies will work to identify new opportunities for ScreenX and 4DX to expand the companies’ exhibition network across Latin America. This alliance will bring a realistic innovative movie-going experience like no other to a much broader audience in Latin and Central America.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that offers a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. 4DX’s theater technology enhances a film’s on-screen visuals, adding special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents.

GDC Technology digital cinema solutions for the global cinema industry, specializing in Cinema Automation systems and media servers. Today, one in every three cinema screens in the world, from art houses to multi-screen complexes, utilize GDC solutions. At CinemaCon 2019, GDC also presented the world’s first highest frame-rate 3D cinema solution with Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee for 3D playback in 4K 240fps format. GDC is the recipient of the prestigious “Catalyst Award for Best New Technology of CinemaCon,” winning in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with GDC for this new opportunity to expand across Latin America,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We entered the Latin American market in 2011, expanding into Mexico, Chile, the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic, and with GDC, we look forward to expanding our presence further in sharing our next-generation technologies 4DX, ScreenX, and our latest 4DX with ScreenX, to a new and wider audience.”

“Developing new technologies for the cinema industry is unique in that it requires constant communications with exhibitors, distributors and the creative community. Our award-winning Cinema Automation and SR-series media servers were developed from our 20-year knowledge of digital cinema and constantly working with our industry partners, such as CJ 4DPLEX,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “This partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to offer 4DX and ScreenX in Latin and Central America will provide exhibitors award-winning technologies from two leading companies and keep them ahead of today’s and tomorrow’s digital cinema world.”