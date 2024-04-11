CJ 4DPLEX and Palace Amusement to Launch First Ever 4DX Theater in Jamaica

Premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX and Palace Amusement, the premiere cinema chain in Jamaica, announced today at CinemaCon, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, their newly established agreement to open the first ever 4DX auditorium on the island. This also marks the first premium film format offered anywhere in the country. The effects-enhancing 4DX theater is expected to open by May at Palace Amusement’s flagship location, Carib 5 in Kingston.

4DX tests traditional movie-going boundaries through a multi-sensory experience that incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects. 4DX connects audiences with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America, stated, “We’re thrilled to embark on this exciting business venture with Palace Amusement. We look forward to working closely with them to elevate the cinematic experience for audiences in Jamaica and deliver exceptional differentiated premium entertainment.”

“Palace Amusement has always been on the cutting-edge of technology and dedicated to bringing the best experiences to the island. We are delighted to join CJ 4DPLEX and their state-of-the-art 4DX. We are sure that the Jamaican movie-goers will love the multi-sensory premium format.” said Douglas Graham, CEO of Palace Amusement.

“Having worked with Douglas Graham for over 25 years, I’m aware of Palace Amusement’s commitment to the film industry. Bringing 4DX to the island is a natural and great complement to their current offerings,” said Samuel Real, Sr. Vice President Sales and Operations, Latin America at CJ 4DPLEX America.