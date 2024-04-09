CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group Sign Deal for Eight ScreenX Theaters at CinemaCon 2024

Showtime Groups' Clark Liao and CJ 4DPLEXs Don Savant, photo: Nanor Zinzalian

CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Cinemas, part of the Showtime Group and the second largest exhibitor in Taiwan, announced at CinemaCon today the two companies will be partnering on building eight ScreenX auditoriums across Taiwan.

The first four theaters are expected to be completed before summer this year in northern, central and southern Taipei. Among the sites, Taichung Wenxin will bring both the inaugural ScreenX auditorium and the first EWD laser 4K projection system to Taiwan. With a 22-meter-wide screen, the theater will also boast Christie ViveAudio array speakers. Additionally, Taipei Shin Shin, Kaohsiung Dream Times and Taichung Station will feature 4K laser projection systems, luxury seating and immersive audio. With a combined capacity of over 1,000 seats, these four theaters will cater to movie enthusiasts across Taiwan.

“This collaboration signifies a long-term commitment between CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group to deliver differentiated and unmatched cinematic experiences to audiences across Taiwan,” added Don Savant, the chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “Showtime Group’s ScreenX auditoriums will boast luxury seating, expansive main screens, and immersive audio, coupled with our ScreenX technology, these theaters will be the ultimate premium destination for cinemagoers.”

Showtime Group Vice President Clark Liao stated, “The novel technology of ScreenX will greatly meet consumers’ movie-viewing needs for innovation and change. Showtime Cinemas has been continuously committed to enhancing the movie-watching experience and we are honored to join forces with CJ 4DPLEX.”

Jongryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Showtime Group to introduce eight groundbreaking ScreenX auditoriums across Taiwan. Through our collaboration, we offer moviegoers an unforgettable journey with a 270 panoramic view into the heart of their favorite films.”