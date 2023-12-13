CJ 4DPLEX and Tokyu Recreation Co. Expand Joint Venture with Five Additional ScreenX Auditoriums

L to R: Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX, Shinzo Kanno, President, Tokyu Recreation, Masanori Kubo, Senior Managing Director, Tokyu Recreation, Courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX and Tokyu Recreation Co. announced they have expanded their partnership to open five more 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditoriums across Tokyu Recreation’s 109 Cinemas in Japan, including the first-ever ScreenX in the Tōhoku region set to open on December 15th.

The new ScreenX auditoriums have fortified CJ 4DPLEX’s partnership with the Japan-based movie theater exhibitor, a joint venture that has already established three ScreenX theaters, and eight 4DX theaters. The first-ever 109 Cinemas ScreenX auditorium opened in Meiwa in March of 2020.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shinzo Kanno, president of Tokyu Recreation, Masanori Kubo, the senior managing director of Tokyu Recreation, Jongryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX, and Don Savant, the chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX. 109 Cinemas will start this extensive roll out of venues including opening the ScreenX theater in Tomiya within the Tōhoku region in time for Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka.

“The demand for premium cinema experiences in Japan continues to grow and we are thrilled to be a part of that market expansion,” said Jongryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “Our collaboration with Tokyu Recreation and 109 Cinemas also continues to expand as they lead the industry in providing premium theater options to consumers across Japan.”

“Shaping the movie theater experience has perpetually been our objective for many years. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX allows for a complete revitalization of how films are enjoyed and now, with the introduction of five new ScreenX auditoriums, 109 Cinemas continues to be a leader in the Japanese cinema sector delivering cutting-edge cinematic style and expansive scenes to our audiences in visually immersive formats,” said Shinzo Kanno, the president of Tokyu Recreation.

“As our revolutionary 270-degree multi-projection ScreenX technology continues to grow globally, we are looking forward to adding another five locations in Japan,” said Don Savant, the chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX, “Tokyu Recreation and 109 Cinemas have been an instrumental part of ScreenX’s success in Asia and for that we are very thankful to have such a strong partner.”