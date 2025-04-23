CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing Present ATEEZ World Tour Concert Film

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

ATEEZ’s monumental world tour, Towards The Light : Will To Power, will shine on big screens worldwide when ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS arrives this May. Kicking off in Seoul in January 2024, the tour thrilled fans in Japan, North America, and Europe. From performances of signature hits like “Wonderland (Symphony No.9 “From The Wonderland”),” “Crazy Form,” “Say My Name,” and “Guerrilla” to unit and solo stages showcasing each member’s unique color, ATEEZ’s energy will resonate in a collective experience for fans around the globe.

Screenings in the U.S. and Europe will take place on May 14th and 17th, with Canadian screenings taking place on May 18th and 19th. Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 30th at 10am ET/ 7am PT at ATEEZincinemas.com. Available in select locations, audiences can choose to be immersed in the dynamic visuals of ScreenX, the motion-filled 4DX, or ULTRA 4DX.

Jun Bang, the chief executive officer at CJ 4DPLEX, said, “Presenting ATEEZ’s concert in cinemas continues our efforts to expand what theatrical storytelling can be. At CJ 4DPLEX, we’ve long explored how music and film converge, and through our immersive formats—ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX—we’re proud to offer a powerful, cinematic experience that brings audiences closer to the energy of live performance.”

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “Building on our history of successful collaborations, we’re excited to partner with CJ 4DPLEX once again to bring ATEEZ’s incredible live show to cinemas. The scale and artistry of this tour deserve to be experienced on the big screen, and we’re committed to providing fans with the highest quality cinematic event.”